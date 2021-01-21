Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Election guide
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Video Game News
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
Florida man arrested in connection with false bomb threat that prompted closure of state Capitol
Trump returning to business ravaged by debt, pandemic-related shutdowns
House to vote on waiver for retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden’s defense secretary nominee
Las Vegas City Council green lights at-home alcohol deliveries as businesses struggle with pandemic restrictions
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Riverside County fills up shortly after registration opened
Top Stories
California’s COVID-19 vaccine supply is running critically low as more vie for shots
Video
Top Stories
New study shows COVID-19 antibody drug helped prevent illness among residents and staff at nursing homes
Newsom promised 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 10 days, but it’s unclear if he met his goal
More than 50 Bay Area restaurants, wineries sue Gov. Newsom over ban on in-person dining
Biden’s virus strategy: Ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses, increase masks use
Video
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Gifts to give yourself and motivate you with lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm
Video
Top Stories
Historian Brian Franklin previews Joe Biden’s Inauguration and discusses past Presidential Inaugurations
Video
‘The Conners’ alum Maya Lynne Robinson on the fan favorite comedy ‘The Unicorn’
Video
Tasting history and inaugural luncheons with Max Miller
Video
New restaurant Ospi in Venice serving Southern Italian food
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Contests
News tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Gifts to give yourself and motivate you with lifestyle expert Veena Crownholm
Morning News
Posted:
Jan 21, 2021 / 12:34 PM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2021 / 12:34 PM PST
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 21, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Riverside County fills up shortly after registration opened
How to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re an eligible SoCal resident
Video
L.A. County residents who are 65 and older can sign up to get COVID-19 vaccine this week
Video
‘Come with me if you want to live’: Schwarzenegger gets COVID vaccine, urges others to follow suit
Video
O.C. to open 2nd COVID-19 vaccination ‘super’ site at Soka University in Aliso Viejo
Video
Biden’s virus strategy: Ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses, increase masks use
Video
Biden signs executive order to disband Trump’s 1776 Commission
Latest News
Florida man arrested in connection with false bomb threat that prompted closure of state Capitol
Trump returning to business ravaged by debt, pandemic-related shutdowns
House to vote on waiver for retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden’s defense secretary nominee
Las Vegas City Council green lights at-home alcohol deliveries as businesses struggle with pandemic restrictions
O.C. man gets 24 years for traveling from Michigan to sexually abuse minors, including 6-year-old girl: DOJ
Biden plans to keep Christopher Wray as FBI director
More News