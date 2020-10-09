Gino’s East owners Tod Himmel and Dan Michaels collaborate with Chef Mary Sue Milliken to create special pizza for National Pizza Month

The owners of Gino’s East Los Angeles Tod Himmel and Dan Michaels and James Beard Award winning Chef Mary Sue Milliken of Border Grill and Socalo joined us live for National Pizza Month. Tod, Dan and Mary Sue have collaborated to create the “Sweet Home Chorizo” Border Grill Deep Dish Pizza. Gino’s East is located at 12924 Riverside Dr in Sherman Oaks. For more info on Gino’s East Los Angeles and all the special deals they have going on for National Pizza Month, you can visit their website. The Sweet Home Chorizo Pizza is also available for “Take and Bake” at Socalo in Santa Monica. Socalo is located at 1920 Santa Monica Blvd in Santa Monica. For more info, you can go to Socalo’s website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 9, 2020.