It’s Giving Tuesday.

Gayle Anderson reports on the Guide Dogs of America – Tender Loving Canines and how they hope to receive some help today through donations. The nonprofit is a Charity Navigator Four Star organization that provides more assistance to the visually impaired, autistic, as well as veterans.

The organization’s hardworking dogs become trusted companions, bringing confidence, independence, and mobility to their partners.

Giving Tuesday allows Guide Dogs of America – Tender Loving Canines to begin its year-end campaign Holidays of Hope 2023.

This aired on KTLA 5 on Nov. 28, 2023.