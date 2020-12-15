Giving Tuesday part two: The arts

We continue our December 1st GIVING TUESDAY series of reports. We started with a look at the needs of several local museums that have been closed, in some cases re-open and closed again, since March (The Petersen, Hollywood Post 43 The American Legion, Los Angeles Maritime Museum). Today, we take a look at how some of the arts have been financially impacted, what they’re doing to survive and how we can help, among them; Pasadena Playhouse, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com