Giving Tuesday: The Bahati Foundation

Gayle Anderson was in the Crenshaw District for Giving Tuesday, a look at organizations that help others. Today, we learn about the Bahati Foundation. Rahsaan Bahati founded the Bahati Foundation in 2010 to improve access to opportunities for youth in Los Angeles and has been bringing the cycling community with him towards this mission ever since.

Growing up in Compton, California Rahsaan was exposed to the gangs, drugs, and crime that proliferated his South Central Los Angeles neighborhood and he had to make hard choices at a young age. He could have easily fallen into the circumstances of his surroundings without the support of two loving parents, Rashid and Nassoma along with the fateful combination of a teacher, an eraser, and a classmate that would change his life forever. Through all of his accomplishments, Rahsaan never lost sight of how fortunate he was to have people support and foster his abilities.

The Bahati Foundation has been a dream of his for many years and now he has the opportunity to help shape kids’ lives the way his was shaped. It is an opportunity to show kids in underserved communities that they don’t have to be relegated to a life of crime, gangs, and drugs; they have the ability to accomplish their dreams.

With the successful launch of the professional racing team in 2010, Rahsaan implemented his vision for ‘The Bahati Foundation’ which was conceived to GIVEBack by providing assistance, support, and resources to inner-city youth while serving as a positive influence to community youth.

Team Thin Energy/Bahati Foundation (Team TEBF) has completed the 2021 Race Across America (RAAM), the world’s toughest bike race. Team TEBF raced to raise funds for selected underprivileged youth in South Los Angeles while exposing them to essentials and the importance of financial literacy. Starting in Oceanside, under one of the longest piers in California, RAAM spanned more than 3000 miles, climbed 175,000 feet, crossed 12 states, and finished at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland, the east coast sailing mecca.

For more information about the Bahati Foundation, check the website: bahatifoundation.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 21, 2021.