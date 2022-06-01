Today is Global Running Day and Megan Telles reports from Stride Fitness in Pasadena to tell us more about Global Running Day.

Stride Fitness was founded in 2017 by Co-Founders Katie Ownbey and Misa Dugally. Stride fitness aims to create fitness goals for all levels that include coached interval treadmill classes through walking and running to motivate, support and guide every client to reach their own personal fitness journey and celebrate milestones.

Stride Fitness started in Pasadena but franchised in 2019 and now include fitness studios across the country.

Stride Fitness is located at The Shops on Lake Avenue in Pasadena. To learn more about them, visit their website and be sure to follow them on Instagram.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 1, 2022.