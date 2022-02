Championship skater and two-time Olympian Randy Gardner shares moments from the new documentary, “Go Figure: The Randy Gardner Story,” which details the conflicted personal life behind his celebrated pairs figure skating career. The film airs through February 2022 on American Public Television, including on KCET on Feb. 8th, and on the PBS app. Further details and airtimes can be found at GoFigureDocumentary.com.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 5, 2022.