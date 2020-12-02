Going viral for giving back with jewelry designer Isaiah Garza

Celebrity Jewelry Designer Isaiah Garza joined live to tell us all about how he’s been using his platform to give back to people in need. Isaiah recently posted a series of videos on tik tok about a homeless woman on skid row named Robin that has gone viral. Isaiah is now working on getting Robin an apartment for Christmas. He started a go fund me. For more info on how you can donate to the go fund me, you can go to the website.

For more info on Isaiah Garza, you can go to his website or follow him on tiktok or instagram @isaiahgarzaintl or follow him on youtube.