Goldbelly Founder & CEO Joe Ariel on how they are delivering the restaurant experience to your home and helping the community

The founder and CEO of Goldbelly Joe Ariel joined us live via Skype to talk about how they are delivering the restaurant experience to your home, how they’re empowering small shops and restaurants now more than ever and how they’re giving back to healthcare workers and first responders. Goldbelly is a curated online marketplace for regional and artisanal foods crafted by local food purveyors throughout the United States. For more information you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @Goldbelly

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 8, 2020.

