I don’t typically recommend Android tablets over the iPad because the experience can be inferior. But now, Google has done something interesting with its new Pixel Tablet.

It’s an Android tablet with great hardware and software, but it’s more useful at home.

That’s because it comes with dock that charges the tablet when you’re not using it and it doubles as a digital photo frame.

It’s the perfect homebody!

The box comes with both the 11-inch tablet and the dock. At this time, you can’t buy them separately.

The tablet magnetically attaches to the dock, which doubles as a charger and speaker.

Pixel Tablet’s software is clean and fast – it’s basically a giant pixel phone.

There’s a fingerprint sensor to unlock at the top and 128 gigabytes of storage standard.

The best part about this tablet is that it’s aways ready for you since it’s always charging. Google has built in some software smarts that won’t charge the tablet all the way so it preserves the life of the battery.

When you’re not using the tablet, I love how it can double as a digital photo frame, pulling the best pics from Google Photos. You can also have it display a clock, the weather or curated artwork.

Since the family will be sharing, there’s support for multiple users and even guests. This is super helpful, so messages, apps and other personal information aren’t mixed among household members. It’s a feature that’s sorely lacking on the iPad.

Other software tricks include split screen with support for two apps or web pages, plus you can drag and drop photos from one app to another.

I also love the 360-degree backgrounds in Google Meet, but you probably use Zoom.

Google says many popular apps are now optimized for tablets, but this is still a work in progress. I would say overall there are more apps available for the ipad and more specialized apps.

With that said, I do like how apps on Android can actually do useful things in the background, like download Netflix shows and movies without having to occasionally open them first.

The dock is a great way to keep this tablet useful even when it’s not in use. You can use it to control your smart home, get answers from Google and use it as a speaker.

You can even start playing music on the tablet, then dock the tablet to move sound to the speaker. Oddly, you can’t cast audio to the dock from across the room unless the tablet is currently docked. Confusing, I know.

Also, there’s no keyboard or stylus. Google’s $80 tablet case makes a great kickstand but the problem is that it leaves the screen unprotected if you leave the house.

Bottom line: $500 dollars is a lot for a tablet, but Google did a great job making a tablet that’s more useful 24/7.

The Pixel tablet is available now, and no, you can’t buy it without the dock… at least not for now.