There is a phone on the market that rivals the iPhone in a major way: photos.

It’s the Google Pixel, and it’s been known for having one of the best cameras in a smartphone for a long time.

Software issues and a slow fingerprint reader plagued last year’s Pixel smartphones.

Does the Pixel 7 fix that?

For starters, Google’s Pixel 7 might be the smartest smartphone around.

When I’m using it, I remember how useful it can be to have instant access to all of Google’s knowledge. Whether it’s by pressing and holding the side button, tapping the on-screen microphone, the home screen search bar or by saying “Hey, Google.”

Voice typing on the Pixel is so good, you might not even need the keyboard.

Pixel 7 Pro in one of my favorite cases, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid

This is a software first smartphone. It’s not the most powerful hardware on the planet – if you want that, go Apple or Samsung.

Thankfully, serious issues are gone this year. The fingerprint reader works, the software is bug-free, and the camera is still amazing.

Every time I post a Pixel picture to social media, people notice and typically ask “what camera is that???”

Google makes it effortless to capture perfect snapshots every single time – and on the first tap.

Photos during the day are incredible, while photos at night are vibrant and detailed.

Pixel photos have a certain quality that just makes them seem to sparkle with life.

The ability to erase people and objects from pictures with a feature called Object Eraser is handy, but not a reason to buy this phone. You can get the same effect on other devices using an app called TouchRetouch.

I mostly tested the Pixel 7 Pro, which starts at $900 and has a bigger, higher resolution screen, a zoom lens, macro photography and more RAM.

I think most users will be perfectly happy to save $300 dollars and go with the Pixel 7, which starts at $599 and sports a smaller, more manageable size. Storage starts at 128 GB for both models.

I did find some sore spots. Video quality on the Pixel still pales in comparison to the iPhone. Social media apps just aren’t as good on Pixel. The battery seems to drain on the Pixel at a faster pace than the iPhone. Accessories for the Pixel aren’t as plentiful as they are for the iPhone.

Also, the curved edges on the Pixel 7 Pro are extremely frustrating. They make it tough to hold the phone and not mistakenly touch something on the screen. The standard 7 has a flatter screen.

Even with these slight misses, I can highly recommend the Pixel 7 and even the Pro if you don’t mind a huge phone. They are the smartest Android phones on the market and your friends will notice the pictures you post from them.