Google is giving users a new, easier way to remove their personal information from search results.

In a blog post, the company says open access to information is a key goal of search, but not when it can potentially cause harm to people.

Under the new policy, users can request to have their phone number, email address or physical address removed from search results.

This can be especially important when the information is intentionally shared by a third party with malicious intent, otherwise known as doxing.

Keep in mind, removing the search result doesn’t take the information off the internet, you would still need to contact the hosting site directly for that.

Also, Google says that if the information comes from public records including government or official sources, they won’t remove it.

You can request a removal using this page.