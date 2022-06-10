Every app we use on our phone starts with a line of code. While big apps like Spotify and TikTok have scores of folks programming them, anyone with a device and a dream can create one.

That’s always been the message at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC), which was held this week in Cupertino.

“When we got invited to come to this it was like Disneyland for entrepreneurs,” said Joaquín Brown, a developer from Los Angeles.

“It’s truly a remarkable experience,” said Angelina Tsuboi, a student from Redondo Beach.

“It was a long way… it took me 3 days to get here,” said Julia Petryk, Head of PR for the software company MacPaw.

Coders attend WWDC to learn about the programming tools and features they can use to make better apps.

“[I come] to get the sense of innovation, development, and technology,” said Petryk, who came all the way from Ukraine to attend.

“Currently according to the law men are not allowed to leave the country,’ said Petryk.

She’s just one of thousands hoping to network and gain valuable skills that could translate into App downloads.

“I was someone who was waking up with an alarm clock and a snooze button at least 3 times every morning and he was fed up,” said Lizzie Brown.

That led her and her husband to make an app called yoga wake up.

“It wakes you up gently with audio guided yoga and meditation by a variety of expert teachers,” said Brown.

“It helps you breathe, wiggle your fingers and toes, and soon that turns into a bigger stretch and you don’t want to snooze,” said Joaquín Brown.

16-year-old high school student Angelina Tsuboi is one of Apple’s Student Challenge winners.

“It was amazing just getting to know the CEO of Apple and presenting my app to him,” said Tsuboi.

She built an app called Lilac. Inspired by her mom, it helps single parents identify helpful resources in their community including childcare and translators.

“I created the app because my mother is a widowed single mother of 3 kids and when she came here from Japan, she had a lot of trouble learning the language,” said Tsuboi, who is already working on a new app that connects budding pilots with the resources they need to get their license.

“It’s truly an incredible opportunity we have right now, and we should absolutely employ our skill sets and our creativity in order to build solutions that can potentially have worldwide benefits,” concluded Tsuboi.