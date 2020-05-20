Grad gift ideas with lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir

For more info on everything featured in the segment and more on lifestyle expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom visit her website. You can follow her on social media @pancakesandhula

Personal Touch Gifting

Mark & Graham is the mecca for monogrammed must haves. Leather Essential Tech Folio Case, Ear Pod and Phone Cases . Choose from a wide variety of monograms styles, fonts and colors. All orders include free gift wrapping.

Handy Toolset

The Cartman 39-Piece Toolset is equipped with all the right gadgets for the job. Includes a cordless screwdriver, adjustable wrench, long nose pliers, and other useful bits.

Aquio Bottle Powered by iHome

Hydrate your soul with Aquio bottles. This stylish 16oz. bottle is BPA Free, double wall insulated and keeps your beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 14 hours. With an iHome detachable Bluetooth speaker you can enjoy music anywhere you go!

Friendship Lamp

Light up loved ones’ lives—across town or across the world—with new beloved Friendship Lamp. Touch yours, and theirs emits the same glow to send a little “thinking of you.” Creating a group? You can also assign colors, so each person gets their own special hue.

Carver Skateboards

Greenroom board and Carver x GRL SWIRL limited edition skateboard. Extra wide board offers the perfect glide for cruising and carving streets and sidewalks.

Linus Bikes

Top notch road bikes and super cool accessories including the durable stylish Linus Sac, Wood Crate and Baskets.

Handwritten One-of-a-Kind Jewelry from Capsul

Capsul Jewelry creates unisex pieces that are truly memorable. Every order is designed, 3D printed and cast individually. Capsul takes any unique handwriting and creates a one-of-a-kind bracelet, ring or necklace for her or cuff for him. Capsul can also convert an audio file into a sound wave design.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 20, 2020.