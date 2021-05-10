Grammy winner Janet Jackson headlines three-day auction at Julien’s Auctions

Gayle Anderson has a preview of the Friday, May 14th, Saturday, May 15th, and Sunday, May 16th auction of “ICONIC TREASURES FROM THE LEGENDARY CAREER AND LIFE OF FIVE TIME GRAMMY WINNER JANET JACKSON.”

We take a look at some of the more than one-thousand tour and television performance worn costumes and ensembles; red carpet gowns as well as personal items and accessories owned and used by the five-time Grammy winner.

For more information about this unique auction, which features two unique catalogs; both have a special video message from Ms. Jackson and one version is personally autographed by Ms. Jackson, check the juliensauctions.com website.

