92-year-old grandma and grandson duo, Joy and Brad Ryan, joined us live to share details on their once-in-a-lifetime epic road trip.

Joy and Brad’s mission to visit all 63 U.S. National Parks is almost complete with only one more park on the list.

Brad shared that the inspiration behind all this was when he and his grandma had a conversation about her never seeing a mountain at age 80.

They plan to visit the last park on their list, the National Park of American Samoa, in April of 2023.

Follow the duo’s Facebook and Instagram account to stay updated on their adventures.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 12, 2022.