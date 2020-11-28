Graze dating app helps users find “Puppy Love” with adoptable pups

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heather Hopkins, Founder and CEO of dating app Graze, discusses the app’s holiday “Puppy Love” campaign matching users with adoptable dogs.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News