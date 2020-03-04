Greg Cohen talks running in the 2020 L.A. Marathon with scleroderma

America’s Test Kitchen Chef Elle Simone joined us live with weeknight dinner ideas that you can cook up in 30 minutes or less. Elle was the first woman of color on America’s Test Kitchen and recently started SheChef, an organization that is at the forefront of advancing representation for women of color and providing them with a platform for mentorship, sisterhood and job placement in the culinary world. For more information on America’s Test Kitchen and their 25th anniversary cookbook, America’s Test Kitchen 20th Anniversary TV Show Cookbook, you can visit their website. The cookbook is also available on Amazon. You can also follow Elle on Twitter @ChefElleSimone.