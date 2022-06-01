Gayle Anderson reports from Exposition Park where The California Science Center breaks ground for the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, a new 200-thousand square foot addition to the California Science Center.

The new educational center will feature 150 interactive exhibits spanning three major multi-level galleries themed “Air Space” and “Shuttle” because it will become the permanent home of Space Shuttle Endeavour. The Endeavour is one of the remaining flown space shuttle orbiters and the only one located on the West Coast.

In the new center, Endeavour will be installed vertically, in ready for launch configuration.

Visit their website for more information about the California Science Center and Space Shuttle Endeavour.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 1, 2022.