It’s time to get your garden in order whether you have a home or an apartment.

Gayle Anderson was live at the Armstrong Garden Centers with helpful information for springtime.

The Armstrong Garden Center store in Pasadena is assisting customers with information about the importance of plants for pollinators, growing your own fruits and vegetables, beneficial bugs & organic gardening, and how to grow your own bouquet-cut flower garden.

Armstrong Garden Centers recommends the following pollinator plants, Nectar Rich Plants that attract hummingbirds, butterflies and bees: Lantana, Salvia, & Butterfly Bush.

And, then there are Pollen-Rich Plants great for bees, ladybugs, bats, and, more: Echinacea, Rudbeckia, Yarrow, & Bee Balm.

There is more information available during Armstrong Garden Centers’ April classes and events.

For more information visit armstronggarden.com.

Wednesday, April 19

Noon to 1 p.m.

Grow Your Own Fruits & Vegetables at Home in Any Space

Select Stores

Beneficial Bugs & Organic Gardening

Saturday, April 22

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Select Stores

Grow Your Own Bouquet – Cut Flower Garden

Wednesday, April 26

Noon – 1 p.m.



Saturday, April 29th

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Select Stores

