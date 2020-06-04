Guidance for small businesses affected by looting and destruction

Gayle Anderson speaks with crisis communicator Attorney Jamie E. Wright, who has advice for businesses owners to trying get through the insurance claim process following the current civil unrest. Gayle also has information from the California Department of Insurance, which has set up a special hotline and website to help businesses owners get through what is predicted to be a long and complicated process.

For more information and guidance, Jamie E. Wright, Esq. can be contacted at:

Jamie E. Wright, Esq.

Business Liability Issues

1(866)731-7505

Jamie.Wrightesq@Gmail.com

For more information and guidance from the California Department of Insurance contact:

Coverage During Civil Unrest

California Department of Insurance

1(800)927-4357

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1(323)460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com