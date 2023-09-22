More Americans claim they’re feeling the pressure of having to tip when prompted to do so on a digital service.

It’s a growing phenomenon being dubbed as “guilt tipping.”

A card reader tablet with tip option is seen at a business in Glenview, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A new report from Forbes Advisor found that at least 73% of people are leaving excessively high tips because they’re being prompted to select a tipping option on digital devices.

According to the survey, 40% of people don’t think food truck workers should ask for tips. About 38% think tips shouldn’t be solicited at fast-casual restaurants while 34% say coffee shops shouldn’t prompt for digital tips.

Respondents say they leave a tip of at least 11% or more on orders.

Overall, just under a third of Americans say they feel pressured to leave a bigger tip on digital devices as opposed to when there’s simply a tip jar by the register.