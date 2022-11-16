Bowers Museum once again welcomes international couture powerhouse, Guo Pei, as she transforms the galleries into a world of fantasy this fall. The exhibition Guo Pei: Art of Couture premiers with a fresh take on the artist’s finest and most personal pieces.

Guo Pei: Art of Couture features more than 40 works of couture art curated for exhibit by the world-renowned designer. Among the bespoke selection is Guo Pei’s Chinese Bride collection, which makes its North American debut at the Bowers.

This show marks the third time Guo Pei has exhibited at the Bowers and will be an exhibition milestone for Guo Pei. Choosing from the canon of her creative genius, the exhibit represents a creative journey that charts Guo Pei’s rise as China’s ‘Queen of Couture.’ Each gown not only underscores her unique ability to tap into China’s rich cultural heritage, but also an array of cultural influences from international arts, architecture, and mythology. The interplay of female empowerment, strength and vulnerability are all reflected in exquisitely executed couture.

Guo Pei: Art of Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

bowers.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 16, 2022.