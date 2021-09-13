Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona builds its first 3D-printed home in U.S.

Gayle Anderson talked via Zoom with Debra Bradley, COO of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, Michael Candelaria and Damon Wake of Candelaria Design in Scottsdale, Arizona about Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona construction of its first 3D-printed home in the United States.

It’s a single-family home that features three bedrooms, two baths, 1,738 square feet of liveable space with the total project having 2,433 square feet. 70% – to – 80% of the home is 3D-printed including all internal and external walls. The remainder of the house is a traditional build. It is hoped this pilot project will become the model for future cost-effective home building and homeownership.

The 3D-printed home is scheduled for completion in October.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 13, 2021.