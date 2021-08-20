Tips for repairing sun-damaged hair from expert Will Urban

Will Urban, a hair care expert at Regenix, joined us live with tips to help repair hair damaged by the summer sun.
For more information on Regenix, visit the company’s website.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 20, 2021.
by: Nancy CruzPosted: / Updated:
Will Urban, a hair care expert at Regenix, joined us live with tips to help repair hair damaged by the summer sun.
For more information on Regenix, visit the company’s website.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 20, 2021.