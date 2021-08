Global Day of Unplugging is Aug. 7.

#HalfTheStory founder Larissa May joined us live to talk about Global Day of Unplugging and her nonprofit “Half the Story,” that’s all about empowering the next generation’s relationship with technology.

For more information, visit the organization’s website.

And visit Global Day of Unplugging’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 6, 2021.