Halloween boxtume ideas with DIY expert and designer Erica Domesek

Design and style expert and founder of the DIY lifestyle brand P.S.- I made this… Erica Domesek joined us live with last minute Boxtume Ideas for Halloween. For more Boxtumes inspiration, you can visit Amazon.com/boxtumes2020 and you can share your photos on social with #boxtumes. And for more info on Erica Domesek, follow @psimadethis on Instagram and visit psimadethis.com for even more DIY ideas, inspiration and tips from Erica.



This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 27, 2020.

