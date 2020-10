Lifestyle blogger and founder of The Cool Mom Co., Lizzy Mathis joined us with sweet and spooky Halloween costumes for kids from Pottery Barn Kids.

For more info on all the costumes featured in the segment and many more, you can visit Pottery Barn Kids’ website or follow them on social media @PotteryBarnKids. For more info on Lizzy Mathis, you can visit her website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 13, 2020.