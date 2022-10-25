Gayle Anderson met the adoptable pets available at Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue.

Adoptable pets-modeled Halloween Pet Costumes available at Rusty’s Discount Pet Center.

If you’re planning to dress your pet for Halloween, petmd.com has a list of important safety considerations for Halloween Pet Costumes. They also have vital information to keep pets safe during Halloween and the activity of Halloween parties and Halloween Trick and Treating.

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue

11939 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA 91604

1-818-691-3466

Rusty’s Discount Pet Center

11672 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City, CA, 91604

1-818-769-9085

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 25, 2022.