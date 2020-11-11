Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Long Beach saluting veterans and active military all month long

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Long Beach is saluting veterans throughout the month of November. On Veteran’s Day, veterans and active military can receive a free single cone or cup. Throughout the month of November, they can receive 20% off. And all month long, Handel’s will be rounding up at the register, where they encourage all patrons to donate extra change and they will match the first $1,000. All money will go to AMVETS who work with homeless vets to provide housing and job opportunities. For more info on Handel’s Long Beach, you can visit their website

or follow them on Instagram @handelslongbeach

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 11, 2020.