Grief knows no bounds or timetables, but the pain of loss and emotions that come with it hit especially hard over the holidays. That’s where the hosts of the Next Page Podcast come in.

Each week, hosts Todd Adamson & Laura Patrick explore the stages of grief and impacts of trauma together with experts, celebrities and other influential people around the globe. They approach each episode with a hope and optimism for a brighter future, in the aftermath of difficulty. It’s for anyone highly focused on self-improvement, inclusion and moving forward in life.

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News December 3, 2023.