Putting on Apple’s $3,500 new VR headset, called Vision Pro, is like stepping into the future.

I was taken by surprise because at first, it looked a lot like the room I was in. Then, the words “Hello” were being written in 3D, hanging in the space in front of me.

It was at this moment where I smiled and realized the world has changed, once again.

Follow Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram!

Soon, I was placing virtual Safari, iMessage and other computing windows in the space around me. I could resize them as big or as small as I wanted, and they just hang there.

Actually doing work in these windows might be another story, as I wasn’t able to do much more than scroll through some text on a webpage or watch a message arrive. I brought up an on-screen keyboard which floated in front of me.

The device requires no physical controllers. You use your eyes to “look” at a button you want to hit, then pinch your fingers ever so slightly together to select it. It worked flawlessly for the most part. It didn’t always know where I was looking, especially in the corners, but this is still very much an early version and for the most part the input mechanism is very impressive.

You can pinch, scroll and move things around with ease. I was able to stretch out a giant video screen in front of me, watch a video on it and then gently fade away the outside world around me for a virtual one. You can choose to immerse yourself in places you’d never be able to go in the real world, well, at least not easily.

I looked at 3D photos and videos, which you can capture with the headset. I’m not sure what that process would be like, but the results are fun. It looked like I could reach out and grab a piece of cake two kids were eating in a room. Watching a 3D video clip of some friends sitting around a fire and chatting was a bit eerie, as the imagery sort of feathers out around the edges, almost like a visual representation of a distant memory in your brain.

Listen to my hands on impressions of Apple Vision Pro as heard on the Rich On Tech Radio Show.

Sports and entertainment content will be incredible inside the headset. Apple demoed some sports clips where I had the best vantage point of any seat in the house. Movies, TV shows and even 3D movies all looked great inside the headset. If it were just me in an apartment, I’d reconsider even having a television. The space inside the headset is infinitely more immersive and cinemalike.

A FaceTime call was a bit uncanny. I was chatting with a real person, but you see what Apple calls a “digital persona.” At first glance, it looks human but upon further inspection, you realize it’s not. The persona mimics the facial expressions of the person you’re talking to, and if you’re not paying too much attention, it works. Otherwise, it’s odd that we can video chat with a never-ageing representation of our friends, family, and colleagues.

A few final demos really drive home the awe-inspiring abilities of the new headset. I am standing at the top of a giant cliff watching a climber make their way to the top. Then, I’m on the other end of a high wire as a daredevil makes their way across. Finally, I get up from my seat to go to face with a giant 3D dinosaur that’s emerging from a screen on the wall. It’s so realistic I can stare it down in the eyes and I even reach out to touch it, fully expecting a slimy feeling as I reach its skin. Of course, there’s nothing there.

Sure, much of this can be accomplished in today’s VR headsets, but what Apple has done is taken the entire experience up a level. The perfect blending of real and virtual makes this the most approachable headset yet. I could see my real hands when I held them in front of me and could even glance down at my watch when a notification came in.

It’s the best mix we’ve seen yet of the two worlds, which makes everything that happens inside this headset feel extremely real. I experienced no latency, no sickness and while the headset was heavier than I expected, it was still comfortable, and the sound was excellent.

Still, this is brand new tech and a first-generation product that will only get better. It’s tough to justify to anyone except the most eager early adopters with large wallets to purchase something unproven that costs $3500.

But I’ve covered a lot of tech in my career, and this is one of those moments where you realize everything has changed once again. It’s just a matter of time before we have more affordable options of this technology, and it won’t just be from Apple. You can bet Meta, Google, Samsung and a wide range of others won’t be far behind.