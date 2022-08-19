Bright and early on Friday, our KTLA 5 Morning team celebrated the birthday of traffic anchor Ginger Chan.
While her actual birthday is this weekend, we couldn’t help but celebrate with on-air shout-outs all morning long.
The festivities kicked off with Ginger’s favorite Krispy Kreme donuts.
Of course, what’s a birthday without a cake?
Meteorologist Henry DiCarlo surprised Ginger with a spectacular cake from Rockwell’s Bakery in Villa Park, which was decorated with photos of the Detour Diva along with traffic staples like cars, road signs and traffic lights.
Send Ginger a birthday greeting of your own on Twitter here.