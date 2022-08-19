Bright and early on Friday, our KTLA 5 Morning team celebrated the birthday of traffic anchor Ginger Chan.

While her actual birthday is this weekend, we couldn’t help but celebrate with on-air shout-outs all morning long.

The festivities kicked off with Ginger’s favorite Krispy Kreme donuts.

Of course, what’s a birthday without a cake?

Meteorologist Henry DiCarlo surprised Ginger with a spectacular cake from Rockwell’s Bakery in Villa Park, which was decorated with photos of the Detour Diva along with traffic staples like cars, road signs and traffic lights.

Ginger Chan’s birthday cake from Rockwell’s Bakery

Send Ginger a birthday greeting of your own on Twitter here.