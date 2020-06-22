Breaking News
Joel Schumacher, director of Batman Movies, ‘The Lost Boys,’ dies at 80
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Happy Ice opens store on Melrose Avenue with founder Lemeir Mitchell

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Founder of Happy Ice Lemeir Mitchell joined us live to talk about his newly opened Philadelphia Water Ice shop on Melrose Ave. Happy Ice is a Los Angeles-based business built on happiness that doles out ultra-premium water ice, which is a Philadelphia classic slushie/sorbet-like treat. Happy Ice features a classic 40-year-old Philly recipe with an artistic LA twist. Happy Ice is located at 7324 Melrose Ave. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @happyice

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 22, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter