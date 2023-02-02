Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining people all over the world with their jaw-dropping basketball tricks, slam dunks and four-point shots.

The talented basketball team is heading back on the road for their Southland 2023 World Tour, with stops in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Ontario and Palm Springs.

Scooter Christensen, Zeus McClurkin and Flip White joined us live to discuss the legacy and what fans can expect.

For more information and tickets visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 2, 2023.