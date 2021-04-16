Harry Lennix on the debut of Martian Manhunter in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and what’s next

She toured with Oprah on her 2020 vision tour. The co-founder of Daybreaker and Dose, Radha Agrawal joined us live to talk about how joy practices can improve your mood. A joy practice is the most accessible movement and mindfulness practice out there, for all levels and all ages. It connects the brain with the body while stimulating your happy neurochemicals through 8 virtues of joy. For more information including how you can discover mind-body practices, you can join the community at www.dose.daybreaker.com. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 16, 2021.