Harry Lennix on the debut of Martian Manhunter in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and what’s next

Harry Lennix was part of Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman as General Swanick, now he’s debuting a new character in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ available now on HBO Max. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Friday, April 16, 2021.
by: Jacquelyn Rodriguez, Sam RubinPosted: / Updated:
Harry Lennix was part of Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman as General Swanick, now he’s debuting a new character in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ available now on HBO Max. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News Friday, April 16, 2021.