It’s been more than 20 years since the first Harry Potter book hit store shelves in the U.S., but the magic continues to live strong.

Now, there’s new smart wand that lets you cast spells with a high-tech twist.

“It’s kind of a dream come true for fans,” said Mike Goslin, a creative entrepreneur who has launched various video games, toys and more.

He’s the mind behind the Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand, which lets you control smart home products with a flip of the wrist.

Goslin gave me a demo of the smart wand at Warner Bros. HQ in Burbank.

Open the box and the experience immediately comes to life, with lights and music that set a magical tone.

The box doubles as a holder for the wand, complete with a USB-C port that charges it when not in use.

Connect the Bluetooth wand to a phone or tablet, then download the companion app and you’re ready to learn how to cast spells. There are over 50 at launch, many inspired by the iconic Harry Potter stories.

They spells range from easy to complex, but when you get the motion just right, it triggers a different reaction from connected devices including Smart TV’s, light bulbs and speakers.

The wand works with popular brands including Philips Hue and LIFX.

“It’s not really a remote control it’s more of an experience,” said Goslin.

It took me just a few tries to get the spells just right, and when you do, you can’t help but smile as you hear the sound effects, see video clips on the TV and watch the lights flicker and change colors.

There are three wands to choose from: Honorable, Loyal and Defiant. Each sells for $150.

“These are not character wands; these are original designs because now this is your wand,” explained Goslin.

A limited-edition Heroic wand is already sold out.

“It’s a great opportunity to create something that really makes peoples dreams come true… people have really wanted to do magic for the whole time they’ve been fans of these characters and stories,” concluded Goslin.

There is a dueling functionality that lets you play with friends in real life.

Although these wands will appeal most to loyal Harry Potter fans, it’s a unique idea and a fun way to play.