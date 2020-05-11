Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Healthe company on using UV light technology to fight COVID-19

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Founder and CTO of Healthe Fred Maxik joined us live to talk about his company and the commercial and consumer products they offer that deliver safe, chemical-free air and surface sanitization methodology to safeguard against harmful pathogens and reduce the spread of unwanted illnesses. Healthe’s solutions utilize a wavelength of Far-UVC light, which multiple published studies have determined is effective at killing or deactivating viruses, bacteria and other microbes but is safe for human exposure.  For more info on Healthe and their products, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @healthelighting.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 11, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter