Healthe company on using UV light technology to fight COVID-19

Founder and CTO of Healthe Fred Maxik joined us live to talk about his company and the commercial and consumer products they offer that deliver safe, chemical-free air and surface sanitization methodology to safeguard against harmful pathogens and reduce the spread of unwanted illnesses. Healthe’s solutions utilize a wavelength of Far-UVC light, which multiple published studies have determined is effective at killing or deactivating viruses, bacteria and other microbes but is safe for human exposure. For more info on Healthe and their products, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @healthelighting.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 11, 2020.