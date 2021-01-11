Healthy guide to weight loss with Integrative Wellness Physician Dr. Taz

Head of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at UC San Diego Dr. Davey Smith joined us live to talk about Activ-2, a study that he's leading that is testing different medicines to see if they are safe and can help adults with COVID-19. For more info on Activ-2, you can go to RiseAboveCovid.org

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 11, 2021.