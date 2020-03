The owner of Canter's Deli on Fairfax, Marc Canter joined us live via Skype to talk about the regular menu items, deli meats, breads, bagels, pastries and more that they're offering right now through takeout, curbside pickup and delivery via Postmates. Canter's has been around since 1931. For more information, you visit their website or follow them on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 31, 2020.