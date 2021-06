A long-lasting heat wave continued to bring sizzling temperatures across Southern California on Saturday, stoking wildfire concerns and threatening to push power systems to the brink of failure as residents cranked up air conditioners.

Fire Weather continues for Interior Areas through Monday! Do your part to prevent wildfires by avoiding outdoor work that may create sparks, properly dispose of cigarette butts, & keep vehicles off dry grass. Also report any fires you witness! #cawx #fireweather #socal pic.twitter.com/XQSxshqEiJ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 19, 2021

