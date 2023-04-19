The Make-A-Wish Foundation is gearing up for its big Walk for Wishes fundraising event later this month at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Mike Hallhoff, CEO for the greater Los Angeles chapter, joined us live along with wish kid Serena Cabuhat to share details on the event.

Walk for Wishes will take place on April 29, the same day as World Wish Day. Every year, Make-A-Wish chapters come together on April 29, the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish.

To register or find out more information visit wish.org/la/walk2023.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at Noon on April 19, 2023.