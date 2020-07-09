Helping families understand and navigate COVID-19 with CHLA Child Life Specialist Erin Shields

Live Now
Child Life Specialist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Erin Shields joined us live to talk about child life specialists and the unique role they play at the hospital especially now with helping families understand and navigate COVID-19. Child life specialists are uniquely trained to provide emotional and psychosocial support for patients, siblings, and families in the medical setting. From new diagnoses to global pandemics, child life specialists use their unique training to identify ways of explaining unfamiliar subjects in a non-threatening way. For more info on CHLA, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @ChildrensLA. For more info on the book to help younger kids understand coronavirus “Careless Corny – A Cautionary Tale,” click here.

