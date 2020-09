It’s Responsible Dog Ownership Day on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Pet owners who need vet care and can’t afford it can apply for COVID-19 assistance via littleangelsproject.org.

They can also learn more about the pet food pantry on the Rescue Train website therescuetrain.org/resources or make a request for their pets to be spayed or neutered at 1888spay4la.org/schedule-an-appointment.

To learn more about receiving pet food have their pets spayed and neutered, contact fixnfidos.com.