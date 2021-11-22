Here are the best websites for finding Black Friday deals

Black Friday is typically one of the best shopping days of the year, but this year, the sale signs might not be as abundant.

“We’re seeing some sales that just simply aren’t as good as they’ve been in prior years,” started Nathan Burrow, Senior Deals Editor at the reviews site Wirecutter.

He says this year, the buzzwords are at work, like supply constraints and inflation.

“There’s not a huge incentive for [stores] to discount super deeply,” explained Burrow.

Also, expect shipping delays, so it’s best to shop early and consider shopping in store.

“The benefit of in store this year is if you’re comfortable going in there, it’s a see it buy it situation. You know you do not have to worry about something arriving in a timely manner,” said Burrow.

The first stop for finding deals: Wirecutter’s own Deals page.

“When we find you a deal, we’re finding you a deal that’s not only a great price, but it’s a great quality item that we’ve tested,” explained Burrow.

Other sites to check include:

9to5Toys.com – They have discounts prominently displayed.

DealNews.com – They use a team of editors to ensure actual deals from reputable retailers.

SlickDeals.net – They can surface a wide variety of deals fast thanks to a method that relies on crowdsourced voting.

Amazon.com/BlackFriday – The retailer is posting deals for 48 hours starting on Thanksgiving.

Don’t expect deals on game consoles. They are still tough to get, even a year later. If you’re trying to get your hands on a PlayStation or Xbox, check out in-stock alerts from guru Matt Swider.

Also, discounts on the hottest toys and clothes might be non-existent this year, but you should be able to score deals on audio gear, smart home devices, small kitchen appliances and robot vacuums.

Just do your homework, and a price check. Two ways to help with this are Amazon’s App and the App Shop Savvy. Both let you scan an item’s barcode to search prices.

“The easiest thing about shopping online is you can very quickly and easily grab a product name or model number, drop it into a basic shopping search and you can see the prices that are out there from a spectrum of retailers,” concluded Burrow.