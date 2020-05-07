High school senior’s tweet asking former President Obama to address the Class of 2020 turns into a reality

He tweeted former President Obama asking him to deliver a national commencement speech to the Class of 2020 and that request has become a reality. Eagle Rock High School Senior Lincoln Debenham joined us live with all the details. For more info on Lincoln, you can follow him on Twitter @lincolnjackd. Graduate Together – America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will air on KTLA5 at 8p on Saturday May 16.

For more info, you can click here or follow on Instagram @graduatetogether.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2020.