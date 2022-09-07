Jeff Selingo, journalist and higher education author, joined us live with insight from his book “Who Gets in and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions.”

In this book, Jeff Selingo presents a more complicated truth, showing that “who gets in” is frequently more about the college’s agenda than the applicant. In a world where thousands of equally qualified students vie for a fixed number of spots at elite institutions, admissions officers often make split-second decisions based on a variety of factors—like diversity, money, and, ultimately, whether a student will enroll if accepted.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 7, 2022.