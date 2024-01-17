A new immersive exhibit in Hollywood is paying homage to hip hop, a genre that defied expectations and hasn’t stopped for five decades.

New York-based media and content company, Mass Appeal, created “Hip Hop Til Infinity,” which takes a look back at the 50 years of hip hop music.

The experience comes to the West Coast after spending some time in New York.

“This whole concept was birthed out of Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 celebration and we just wanted to bring it here to Los Angeles to celebrate hip hop and its impact around the world. Also the West Coast impact around the world as well,” Mass Appeal designer Mark Bijasa explained to KTLA 5’s Jasmine Simpkins.

Visitors will get a firsthand look at the birth of hip hop, which began with a pair of turntables in the Bronx, New York to what it is today.

Long Beach native Snoop Dogg is one of the curators of the exhibit.

There’s an entire room dedicated to the rap legend, which includes his famous lowrider bicycle, the dog house featured on the cover of his debut album “Doggystyle” and more memorabilia.

The Hollywood location also honors the West Coast with collectibles from Death Row Records and Nipsey Hussle.

It’s located at 6400 Sunset Boulevard and is currently open now until March. Tickets start at $29.75.

On weekdays it’s open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On weekends it’s open from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Visitors have one hour to enjoy the entire experience.