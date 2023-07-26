Gayle Anderson reports that July 25 is Hire a Veteran Day of 2023, a day for veteran resources and businesses to spotlight veteran opportunities, among them:

Veterans Peer Access Network

Hiring Peer Positions via L.A. County

Services Provided:

*Emergency Food, Shelter, Military Service Connection, Education Benefits

*Help Veterans Navigate VA system

1-800-854-7771, Extension 3

DMH.LACounty.Gov/Veterans

Instagram: @VPANLosAngeles

National Hire a Veteran Day 2023

Veterans Open Forum

Greyhound Veterans 2023 Application

Greyhound Bus Lines $15K Sign-On Bonus Available to New Hires.

Disabled American Veterans

Foundation for Women Warriors

The Best Way to Honor a Veteran is to Hire One!

July 25th is National Hire a Veteran Day 2023.

