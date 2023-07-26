Gayle Anderson reports that July 25 is Hire a Veteran Day of 2023, a day for veteran resources and businesses to spotlight veteran opportunities, among them:
Veterans Peer Access Network
Hiring Peer Positions via L.A. County
Services Provided:
*Emergency Food, Shelter, Military Service Connection, Education Benefits
*Help Veterans Navigate VA system
1-800-854-7771, Extension 3
DMH.LACounty.Gov/Veterans
Instagram: @VPANLosAngeles
National Hire a Veteran Day 2023
Veterans Open Forum
Greyhound Veterans 2023 Application
Greyhound Bus Lines $15K Sign-On Bonus Available to New Hires.
The Best Way to Honor a Veteran is to Hire One!
July 25th is National Hire a Veteran Day 2023.
Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 25 2023.