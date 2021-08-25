Historic King Edward Hotel is restoring its stained glass awning

Gayle Anderson reported on Judson Studios, a world-renowned, century-old, artisanal stained-glass studio based in Los Angeles. They are installing a restored stained glass awning covering the entrance of the King Edward Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The King Edward Hotel, a single-room-occupancy hotel on the edge of L.A.’s Skid Row, which dates to 1906, was the second of 11 hotels that AIDS Healthcare Foundation purchased in greater Los Angeles to refurbish and repurpose as homeless and extremely-low-income housing as part of AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation.



Judson Studios

200 South Avenue 66

Los Angeles, CA 90042

323-255-0131

Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style

Now thru September 12th

Forest Lawn Museum-Glendale

1712 South Glendale Avenue

Glendale, CA 91205



Historic King Edward Hotel

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Healthy Housing Foundation

121 East 5th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90013

213-462-2890

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 25, 2021.