Historic King Edward Hotel is restoring its stained glass awning

Gayle Anderson reported on Judson Studios, a world-renowned, century-old, artisanal stained-glass studio based in Los Angeles. They are installing a restored stained glass awning covering the entrance of the King Edward Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.
The King Edward Hotel, a single-room-occupancy hotel on the edge of L.A.’s Skid Row, which dates to 1906, was the second of 11 hotels that AIDS Healthcare Foundation purchased in greater Los Angeles to refurbish and repurpose as homeless and extremely-low-income housing as part of AHF’s Healthy Housing Foundation.
Judson Studios: Stained Glass from Gothic to Street Style
Now thru September 12th
